Emmanuel Sabbi headshot

Emmanuel Sabbi News: Transfers to Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Sabbi has completed a transfer to Vancouver from Le Havre, according to his former club.

Sabbi has ended his time in France to head across the pond and join MLS action, signing with Vancouver on Tuesday. He started in seven of his 15 appearances this season, not seeing a single-goal contribution while serving amongst the attacking part of the midfield. He will likely have to work his way into minutes with Vancouver, continuing in a rotational role to begin.

