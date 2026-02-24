Emre Can headshot

Emre Can Injury: Could be available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Can (groin) was back in team training Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's second leg against Atalanta in the Champions League, the club announced.

Can is closing in on a return from his groin injury after being spotted back in team training Tuesday, putting him in the frame for Wednesday's second leg against Atalanta in the Champions League. The captain will go through late evaluations to determine whether he's fit enough to suit up, with the final call expected in the coming hours. If he's cleared, his presence would be a major lift for the Black and Yellow, both from a competitive standpoint and in terms of leadership, as they push to lock in their spot in the next round.

Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
