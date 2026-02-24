Emre Can Injury: Could be available Wednesday
Can (groin) was back in team training Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's second leg against Atalanta in the Champions League, the club announced.
Can is closing in on a return from his groin injury after being spotted back in team training Tuesday, putting him in the frame for Wednesday's second leg against Atalanta in the Champions League. The captain will go through late evaluations to determine whether he's fit enough to suit up, with the final call expected in the coming hours. If he's cleared, his presence would be a major lift for the Black and Yellow, both from a competitive standpoint and in terms of leadership, as they push to lock in their spot in the next round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emre Can See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16162 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia DortmundMay 7, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSGMay 1, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emre Can See More