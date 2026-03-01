Emre Can Injury: Done for season

Can is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, according to his club. "Emre's injury is extremely bitter. Not only for him, but for all of us. He is our captain, always puts himself at the service of the team, and is an important part of our club. Emre will receive every support from us in the coming months so that he can become fully healthy again."

Can is heading for a massive absence and long return to play, as the defender suffered a torn ACL in their last match. Unfortunately, this is a major loss of depth for the club as they enter the rest of their season, losing a major locker room presence. This will likely leave Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini as the starting central defenders moving forward, with Can now focusing on recovery and likely a return coming near the end of 2026.