Emre Can Injury: Doubtful against Barcelona

Can is a doubt for Tuesday's clash against Barcelona after being spotted training individually on Monday morning. It is unclear whether that was for rest or precaution ahead of the game, but the timing is not ideal given it comes just a day before kickoff. If he cannot start, it would be a significant blow to the team as he has been an undisputed starter in central defense this season. Ramy Bensebaini and Niklas Sule could see an increased role in defense if the captain is forced to miss the match or begin on the bench.