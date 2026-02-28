Emre Can Injury: Forced off injured
Can was forced off with an apparent injury just before halftime in Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich, the club announced.
Can was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury. The versatile midfielder will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. Luca Reggiani and Ramy Bensebaini are likely to see increased minutes if his absence is confirmed.
