Emre Can headshot

Emre Can Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Can was forced off with an apparent injury just before halftime in Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich, the club announced.

Can was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury. The versatile midfielder will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. Luca Reggiani and Ramy Bensebaini are likely to see increased minutes if his absence is confirmed.

Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emre Can See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emre Can See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
166 days ago
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 7, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 1, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023