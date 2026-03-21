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Emre Can Injury: Inks contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Can signed a contract extension with Dortmund until 2027, the club announced.

Can signed a one-year contract extension with Borussia Dortmund through June 2027, which means he is set to enter an eighth season with the club. Can is currently sidelined for several more months after suffering an ACL tear in late February against Bayern Munich and already underwent successful surgery last week. Can has made 220 competitive appearances for Dortmund since joining from Juventus in January 2020 and is expected to return around the month of December.

Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
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