Emre Can Injury: Option to face Atalanta
Can (groin) is available for the second leg of the Champions League clash with Atalanta, coach Niko Kovac confirmed "If they train with the team, they can also be used. Of course, it helps if the two captains are on board".
Can was sidelined for almost all of February with an adductor issue, and it's still unclear whether he'll be back in the starting lineup right away or come off the bench at first, but he should be able to see minutes in upcoming contests. He has been used as a central defender this season, so he'll likely challenge Luca Reggiani and Waldemar Anton for playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emre Can See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16162 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia DortmundMay 7, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSGMay 1, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emre Can See More