Emre Can Injury: Option to face Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 12:00pm

Can (groin) is available for the second leg of the Champions League clash with Atalanta, coach Niko Kovac confirmed "If they train with the team, they can also be used. Of course, it helps if the two captains are on board".

Can was sidelined for almost all of February with an adductor issue, and it's still unclear whether he'll be back in the starting lineup right away or come off the bench at first, but he should be able to see minutes in upcoming contests. He has been used as a central defender this season, so he'll likely challenge Luca Reggiani and Waldemar Anton for playing time.

Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
