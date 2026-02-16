Emre Can headshot

Emre Can Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Can (groin) is still not an option for play, according to manager Niko Kovac.

Can is going to remain sidelined as he deals with a groin injury, with the defender not yet an option for play as they enter the UCL playoff stage. This will continue his absence to four games out, last playing in January. A return is still up in the air for the defender, with the club giving very little on his situation.

Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
