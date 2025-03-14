Emre Can News: Scores crucial goal from the spot
Can scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Lille.
Can scored from the penalty spot in the 54th minute to help send his side to the Champions League quarter-final. This was his second goal of the Champions League campaign but it was his first in all competitions since October. He also made six clearances to help with his teams' defensive effort.
