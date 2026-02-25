Emre Can headshot

Emre Can News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Can (groin) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Atalanta.

Can is back with his team as expected, not needing any time to work fitness up from the bench and finding a starting role immediately. This is massive news for the club as they gain back a great locker room presence and a veteran who has started in seven of his 13 appearances. That said, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini look to be their regular starters, with Can likely to be included in the mix every once in a while.

