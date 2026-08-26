Emrick Fotsing News: Signs with Whitecaps, loaned back

Fotsing has been acquired by the Whitecaps via transfer from CPL side Vancouver FC, agreeing to a contract through the 2029 season with a club option for 2030. Though he will be loaned back to Vancouver FC for the remainder of the CPL season, he is expected to join the Whitecaps ahead of the MLS Sprint Season in February 2027, the club announced.

Fotsing made 25 starts in 39 appearances and scored four goals across his two seasons with Vancouver FC in the Canadian Premier League. As part of the deal, he'll rehab a hip injury suffered on international duty before rejoining Vancouver FC on loan in September for the rest of the 2026 CPL season, then linking up with the Whitecaps ahead of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season.