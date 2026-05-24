Ender Echenique News: Assists off bench in win

Echenique assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Orlando City.

Echenique made an immediate impact after entering in the 83rd minute for Gerardo Valenzuela, setting up Tom Barlow's stoppage-time goal with a cutback pass from the end line. The assist increased the Venezuelan's season count to four in MLS play and five across all competitions. Despite the contribution, his path to a larger role remains unclear after spending the entire month of May as a substitute while Pavel Bucha continues to excel at right wing-back.