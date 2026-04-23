Ender Echenique headshot

Ender Echenique News: Contributes Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Echenique assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus New York City FC.

Echenique assisted Wednesday to join the scoresheet Wednesday. He's started all but one game this season, already recording a goal and three assists in nine appearances, having created 19 chances and sending 28 crosses (nine accurate) with 14 tackles made.

Ender Echenique
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now