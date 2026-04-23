Ender Echenique News: Contributes Wednesday
Echenique assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus New York City FC.
Echenique assisted Wednesday to join the scoresheet Wednesday. He's started all but one game this season, already recording a goal and three assists in nine appearances, having created 19 chances and sending 28 crosses (nine accurate) with 14 tackles made.
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