Ender Echenique News: Creates four chances Saturday

Echenique recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Echenique tied a season high with four chances created Saturday, acting as the central creative force for the Cincinnati attack. He also took two shots but failed to put either on target. Echenique also made one clearance as he completed the full 90 minutes for just the third time this season and the first since April 4.