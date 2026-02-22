Ender Echenique News: Finds assist

Echenique assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Echenique earned the start to begin the season after ending last campaign as a starter, with the attacker notching 89 minutes of play. He would also earn an assist, already matching his tally from last season, finding Kevin Denkey in the 80th minute. He also added two tackles and three interceptions in the clean sheet, a solid match all-around.