Ender Echenique News: Offensive effort versus Fire

Echenique generated three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Echenique tied his season-high mark in shots and posted his most chances created over the last four league games, but it was not enough for him to achieve a goal contribution during the draw. He has established himself as the squad's top wing-back option on the right flank throughout the initial stages of the campaign. Over his eight appearances in that period, he has scored one goal and provided two assists.