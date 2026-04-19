Ender Echenique News: Offensive effort versus Fire
Echenique generated three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Chicago Fire.
Echenique tied his season-high mark in shots and posted his most chances created over the last four league games, but it was not enough for him to achieve a goal contribution during the draw. He has established himself as the squad's top wing-back option on the right flank throughout the initial stages of the campaign. Over his eight appearances in that period, he has scored one goal and provided two assists.
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