Ender Echenique News: One of each Sunday
Echenique scored one goal on three shots (two on target), created two chances and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Montreal.
It took till his fifth appearance for Echenique to score his first of the season but it was well worth the wait. He converted a picture perfect crosser from Alvas Powell to tie the match at one in the 40th minute. Echenique would chip in an assist on the 2-2 goal from Ayoub Jabbari in the 52nd minute to cap his best performance this year. He will look to keep it rolling on Saturday versus New York.
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