Ender Echenique headshot

Ender Echenique News: One of each Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Echenique scored one goal on three shots (two on target), created two chances and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Montreal.

It took till his fifth appearance for Echenique to score his first of the season but it was well worth the wait. He converted a picture perfect crosser from Alvas Powell to tie the match at one in the 40th minute. Echenique would chip in an assist on the 2-2 goal from Ayoub Jabbari in the 52nd minute to cap his best performance this year. He will look to keep it rolling on Saturday versus New York.

Ender Echenique
FC Cincinnati
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