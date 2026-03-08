Ender Echenique News: Solid in service

Echenique had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Echenique only put in five crosses but his accuracy was solid and he was unfortunate to not find teammates in favorable spots. The midfielder should have better luck getting an assist or goal against the New England Revolution, a team which has already given up five goals in two games this season.