Endrick Injury: Continues progress on the pitch

Endrick (undisclosed) advanced in his recovery Wednesday with individualized work, completing part of his program on the field during Real Madrid's second training session of the week at the Ciudad Real Madrid, according to Melchor Ruiz.

Endrick continues to make progress but remains outside the full team dynamic as Madrid ramp up intensity ahead of Saturday's season opener against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium. The session was split between gym work and pitch exercises under coach Jose Mourinho's staff as the group fine tunes its preparations. Endrick is expected to serve as a backup option at both center forward and right wing once he's fully reintegrated into team training. His gradual progress will be one of the key storylines to track as Madrid finalize their squad plans for the weekend.