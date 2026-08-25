Endrick Injury: Ruled out against Sociedad

Endrick will remain unavailable for Wednesday's clash against Real Sociedad as he continues to deal with a minor issue around the tendon, according to coach Jose Mourinho. "There is tendinitis, a small problem in the muscle, but close to the tendon. It's more a matter of prevention than actually having a major problem."

Endrick remains sidelined with an issue coach Jose Mourinho described as minor, with Madrid taking a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the problem. The forward will miss another match Wednesday, though the injury is not considered serious and his return should depend on how he progresses in the coming days. Mourinho also reiterated that Endrick remains part of his plans despite significant transfer interest, with the Brazilian expected to provide competition and depth behind Kylian Mbappe once fully fit.