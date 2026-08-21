Endrick Injury: Still sidelined for Espanyol clash

Endrick (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Saturday's match against Espanyol as his recovery process continues, according to coach Jose Mourinho.

Endrick is expected to continue his individualized program before eventually being reintegrated as a backup option to Kylian Mbappe up front, competing with Carlos Espi for that role once fully fit, with his gradual progress remaining one of the key storylines to track as Madrid navigate the early weeks of the season.