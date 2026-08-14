Endrick Injury: To miss friendly vs. Schalke

Endrick (muscular) is set to miss Sunday's friendly against Schalke due to a muscular overload issue, according to Melchor Ruiz of COPE.

Endrick did not train on the pitch with the group and instead worked indoors, with Real Madrid prioritizing caution given he only began preseason on July 29 following his World Cup involvement. Despite this latest setback, he's still expected to be available for the LaLiga debut against Espanyol on Aug. 22. Endrick is expected to continue his recovery process over the coming days.