Endrick News: Brace of assists in Olympico

Endrick assisted twice to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Marseille.

Endrick dished out a pair of assists in Sunday's Olympico, slipping the pass that led to Corentin Tolisso's third-minute opener before springing Remi Himbert in the 76th minute with a breakaway setup that put Lyon back in front. He was a live wire in attack all night, testing Geronimo Rulli with shots in both halves and carving out a clean look for himself in the 16th minute that he blasted just over the bar. His relentless runs kept stretching Marseille's back line and ensured Lyon stayed a constant threat whenever the game opened up in transition.