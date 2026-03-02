Endrick headshot

Endrick News: Brace of assists in Olympico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Endrick assisted twice to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Marseille.

Endrick dished out a pair of assists in Sunday's Olympico, slipping the pass that led to Corentin Tolisso's third-minute opener before springing Remi Himbert in the 76th minute with a breakaway setup that put Lyon back in front. He was a live wire in attack all night, testing Geronimo Rulli with shots in both halves and carving out a clean look for himself in the 16th minute that he blasted just over the bar. His relentless runs kept stretching Marseille's back line and ensured Lyon stayed a constant threat whenever the game opened up in transition.

