Endrick News: Clears suspension

Endrick is eligible going forward after serving his ban in Sunday's match against Nice.

Endrick could feature again in the next visit to Strasbourg, challenging last weekend's scorers Corentin Tolisso and Noah Nartey for attacking midfield spots. The 19-year-old will aim to resume the great form he was in at the beginning of his loan to Lyon, when he tallied five goals plus two assists over five games played across all competitions, making a huge impact on the right wing.