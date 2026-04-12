Endrick News: Gets assist off the bench

Endrick assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Endrick is likely to feature more prominently when Lyon take on PSG and even in a tough matchup, one can expect the forward to rack up a solid stat line. PSG have only allowed 23 goals this season but they were lucky to beat Lyon 3-2 earlier in the campaign thanks to a red card and stoppage time goal.