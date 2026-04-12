Endrick headshot

Endrick News: Gets assist off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Endrick assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Endrick is likely to feature more prominently when Lyon take on PSG and even in a tough matchup, one can expect the forward to rack up a solid stat line. PSG have only allowed 23 goals this season but they were lucky to beat Lyon 3-2 earlier in the campaign thanks to a red card and stoppage time goal.

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