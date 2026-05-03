Endrick News: Nets in win over Rennes
Endrick scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.
Endrick found the back of the net in the 75th minute scoring Lyon's final goal while leading the team in chances created. The attacker has three goal involvements while combining for eight shots, eight chances created and 10 crosses over his last three starts.
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