Endrick News: Records goal and assist

Endrick scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Endrick delivered a solid performance in Sunday's 2-1 upset victory over PSG at Parc des Princes, opening the scoring in the first half with a clinical near-post finish from Afonso Moreira's through ball, before turning provider in the second PSG defensive breakdown twelve minutes later on a counterattack to make it 2-0. The Brazilian added two further shots, two key passes and was a constant nightmare for the hosts with his movement and acceleration before being substituted in the second half. On loan from Real Madrid, Endrick now has four Ligue 1 goals and six assists since arriving in January.