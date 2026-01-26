Endrick opened the scoring in the 11th minute by finishing Corentin Tolisso's pull back with his left foot. He doubled his tally in first half stoppage time after being slipped through by Tyler Morton and sliding his finish under Jonathan Fischer. He then won and converted a late penalty in the 87th minute to complete his first Ligue 1 hat-trick and close the match out. The Brazilian targeted all six of his attempts during his shift and proved he did not need much time to adapt to his new team, with reports stating coach Paulo Fonseca already wants to extend his loan stay after the summer.