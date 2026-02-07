Endrick was shown the red card for violent conduct after a VAR review in the 61st minute of Saturday's match. The resulting ban leaves him unavailable for the next match against Nice, with his next chance to feature coming in a subsequent visit to Strasbourg unless the disciplinary committee changes his suspension period. This issue is puts a momentary halt to the spectacular form in which the Real Madrid loanee arrived in Lyon, as he has scored five goals and provided two assists in his last six games played across all competitions. Adam Karabec could be a direct replacement on the right wing while Endrick serves his suspension.