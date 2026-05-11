Endrick News: Sets up team's lone goal

Endrick assisted once to go with eight shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Endrick was a constant threat going forward, and while he was unable to get his name on the scoresheet despite registering a season-high shot count, he still left his mark by teeing up Corentin Tolisso for the team's only goal. The assist was his fourth of the campaign and his sixth goal contribution across the last seven games, a run during which he has been relentless in attack, firing 22 shots and creating 14 chances to go along with two goals and four assists.