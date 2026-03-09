Endrick News: Three shots, no goal

Endrick registered three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.

Endrick came off the bench with just over 20 minutes to play and would manage to record three shots, although none of them found the back of the net. He is now five games since his last goal in league play, a rough little patch for the Brazilian after he saw a hat-trick i his second match with the team.