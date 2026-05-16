Enea Mihaj Injury: Subs off injured in draw

Mihaj was forced off with an apparent ankle issue during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City.

Mihaj got hurt while making a sliding tackle and was unable to continue for the final 20 minutes of the weekend's match. The defender is now at risk of heading to the sidelines, with his recovery depending on the type of injury he sustained. His absence would be a major blow to the squad, although Stian Rode Gregersen has been active in past weeks and could join Juan Berrocal in the middle of the back line.