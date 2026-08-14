Enis Destan News: Transferred to Konyaspor

Destan completed a permanent transfer to Konyaspor from Hull City, the club announced.

Destan joined Hull from Trabzonspor last August and made 18 appearances during the first half of last season, scoring against Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers. He spent the second half of the campaign on loan at KVC Westerlo in Belgium, and coincidentally scored against his new club in a preseason friendly win last month. Destan begins the next chapter of his career back in Turkey's top flight.