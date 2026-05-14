Enner Valencia Injury: Forced off versus Pumas

Valencia suffered an apparent injury that led to his exit in the 80th minute of Thursday's game against Pumas.

Valencia was held off the score sheet this time after producing three goals over his previous four outings, but he ultimately left the field due to a physical issue. He has been chosen to lead the front line despite Salomon Rondon's availability in recent contests. While the severity of the Ecuadorian's blow is unclear, he could be excluded from the decisive rounds if he's not fully fit, in which case Rondon will likely feature as a lone striker.