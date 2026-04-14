Enner Valencia Injury: Sidelined with muscle discomfort

Valencia sat out Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos due to a muscular pain but is expected to be fit for the upcoming clash with Monterrey, according to Raul Gomez of Minuto Final MX.

Valencia will aim to return for the final stages of the campaign, although he'll likely appear off the bench as has been the case since Salomon Rondon rejoined the club and became the first-choice option in January. While serving as a substitute throughout that time, the Ecuadorian has scored one goal over 194 minutes on the field. He also converted a penalty kick during one of the two international friendlies he played in March.