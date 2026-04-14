Enner Valencia Injury: Sidelined with muscle discomfort
Valencia sat out Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos due to a muscular pain but is expected to be fit for the upcoming clash with Monterrey, according to Raul Gomez of Minuto Final MX.
Valencia will aim to return for the final stages of the campaign, although he'll likely appear off the bench as has been the case since Salomon Rondon rejoined the club and became the first-choice option in January. While serving as a substitute throughout that time, the Ecuadorian has scored one goal over 194 minutes on the field. He also converted a penalty kick during one of the two international friendlies he played in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enner Valencia See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics18 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List21 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Tuesday, Nov. 29November 28, 2022
-
World Cup
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Friday, Nov. 25 - Can England Keep Scoring?November 24, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enner Valencia See More