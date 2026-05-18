Enner Valencia News: Attempts one shot against Pumas

Valencia generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Pumas.

Valencia made a quick comeback from an ankle blow but was held off the score sheet for a second successive start during the playoff defeat. After serving as a substitute for most of the regular season, he finished ahead of Salomon Rondon in the striker contention, and his final numbers in the Liga MX tournament were four goals along with 24 shots (10 on goal) and four chances created across 619 minutes of play. At 36 years old, Valencia looks set to feature at another World Cup as Ecuador's first-choice forward.