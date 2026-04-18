Enner Valencia News: Bench option Saturday
Valencia (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's game against Monterrey.
Valencia has bounced back as expected but will likely get limited minutes as Salomon Rondon's backup. Before missing the April 11 win over Santos, Valencia had tallied one goal over 194 minutes of league play in 2026, and he also scored once for Ecuador during an international friendly in March.
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