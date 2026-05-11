Enner Valencia headshot

Enner Valencia News: Converts penalty in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 9:24am

Valencia scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Toluca.

Valencia found the back of the net easily via a 10th-minute spot kick as his team booked its place in the Clausura semifinals. The striker scored for the third time in his last four league appearances while extending a streak of three games with multiple shots. He stayed in the initial lineup even with Salomon Rondon back from suspension, but both forwards are expected to remain in contention for a spot in the next matchups.

Enner Valencia
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enner Valencia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enner Valencia See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
14 days ago
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
45 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Tuesday, Nov. 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Joseph Szmadzinski
November 28, 2022