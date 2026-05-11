Enner Valencia News: Converts penalty in victory

Valencia scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Toluca.

Valencia found the back of the net easily via a 10th-minute spot kick as his team booked its place in the Clausura semifinals. The striker scored for the third time in his last four league appearances while extending a streak of three games with multiple shots. He stayed in the initial lineup even with Salomon Rondon back from suspension, but both forwards are expected to remain in contention for a spot in the next matchups.