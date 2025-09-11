Valencia joins the Hidalguenses to cover for the departure of Alemao, who left for Rayo Vallecano. The veteran played 14 matches (seven starts) in the 2025 Brasileirao, scoring once over that span. At the continental level, he recorded another goal in five appearances (three starts) during the last Copa Libertadores. Even though Valencia is nearing the end of his career at 35, he remains an Ecuador international who will contend with Jhonder Cadiz for the center-forward spot of a side that has produced the fifth-most scoring chances in the league this season.