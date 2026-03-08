Enner Valencia News: Scores as substitute in win

Valencia scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Puebla.

Valencia replaced Salomon Rondon in the 69th minute and found the back of the net via header in the 87th against the Camoteros. The Ecuadorian took multiple shots for the third time in a row in as many appearances since returning from an injury absence. The goal should raise his confidence towards the final stretch of the season, although it may be too early for him to oust Rondon from the starting spot.