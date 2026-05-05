Enner Valencia News: Scores lone goal in win
Valencia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Toluca.
Valencia got the start since Salomon Rondon (suspension) was out, and the Ecuadorian striker responded by scoring a beautiful goal just eight minutes into the first half. As good as he was in this first leg, however, expect Valencia to return to his regular bench role for the second leg Sunday.
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