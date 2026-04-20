Enner Valencia News: Scores off bench in win

Valencia scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-1 win over Monterrey.

Valencia was took the pitch at the 76th minute, replacing Salomon Rondon, and made most of the few touches he had, which including being at the right place to benefiting from Christian Rivera's quickly taken free kick that left him completely unmarked in front of the goalkeeper to seal Pachuca's 3-1 win. That's now six goals over 17 league appearances for the veteran forward, who's looking completely fit after recovering from the injury that left him sidelined for three months between the end of Apertura and start of Clausura.