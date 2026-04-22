Enner Valencia News: Sent off in loss
Valencia picked up a red card in the final minutes of Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Tijuana.
Valencia is now suspended for the upcoming clash versus Pumas after being booked twice in the final stretch of the midweek game. The striker was coming off scoring his second goal of the Clausura season during his previous substitute appearance against Rayados. However, he has served mainly as a backup option behind Salomon Rondon, who should return to the initial squad going forward. The Ecuadorian will be able to play again in the first quarterfinals leg.
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