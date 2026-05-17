Enner Valencia News: Starts Sunday
Valencia (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's return leg against Pumas.
Valencia managed to retain the center-forward spot despite leaving the previous game against the UNAM side with an apparently sprained ankle. The striker has featured in a major role throughout the Clausura playoffs, scoring two goals across three matches. His presence from kickoff once again limits Salomon Rondon to substitute duty.
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