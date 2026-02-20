Enner Valencia News: Substitute option Friday
Valencia (thigh) is on the bench for Friday's visit to Tigres.
Valencia is available to make his first appearance in the Clausura 2026 campaign after taking longer than expected in his recovery from a muscle issue. Prior to the issue, he made 10 consecutive league starts, racking up four goals and one assist over that period. However, he's now facing the competition of Salomon Rondon, who returned to the club during the last transfer window.
