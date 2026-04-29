Enner Valencia News: Suspension served
Valencia is back in contention after being suspended in the Clausura regular-season finale against Pumas.
Valencia has been used as a substitute this season but is expected to start in the first quarterfinals leg against Toluca, given that the first option Salomon Rondon will be banned for that match. Despite his limited involvement, Valencia scored two goals across 298 minutes of play before his suspension.
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