Enrico Delprato Injury: Forced off versus Cagliari

Delprato had two clearances, one block and one off-target shot in 45 minutes before leaving Friday's 1-1 draw with Cagliari "because of dizziness," coach Carlos Cuesta relayed.

Delprato took a shot in the face midway through the first half, and the staff opted to be cautious at the interval. He's reportedly fine, as the early tests came back negative. He'll look to make a full recovery ahead of next Sunday's tilt versus Fiorentina. Alessandro Circati would take his place if need be.