Enrico Delprato Injury: Likely to play against Fiorentina

Delprato (head) didn't suffer lingering consequences and should be fine for Sunday's away game versus Fiorentina, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Delprato didn't need to go to the hospital for tests after getting hit in the face and should get the nod as usual, especially with Lautaro Valenti suspended and Sascha Britschgi (thigh) in doubt. He might play as a fullback if the coach opted for a four-man line. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five rounds, tallying four key passes, four interceptions and four blocks through that stretch. Additionally, he has logged at least one clearance in every match, averaging 3.2 per contest.