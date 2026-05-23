Enrico Delprato Injury: Will skip Sassuolo bout

Delprato (undisclosed) "won't be selected for the season finale," coach Carlos Cuesta announced.

Delprato picked up an ailment in training and will be spared. Sascha Britschgi will likely take his place on the right wing. Delprato put together his second quality campaign in a row, scoring twice, contributing to nine clean sheets and notching 19 crosses (five accurate, 36 tackles and 109 clearances while handling multiple roles.