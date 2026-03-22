Enrico Delprato News: Completes ban

Delprato served a one-match disqualification in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Cremonese.

Delprato will be available against Lazio on April 4 and replace one of the three center-backs who got the nod in this one. He has helped secure three clean sheets in his last six outings, registering three tackles (one won), three interceptions and seven blocks during that stretch. He has posted at least one clearance in every appearance so far, averaging 3.1 per game.